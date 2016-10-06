Login Register
The latest in the police investigation into David Ellam's death

Mr Ellam was killed by his neighbour’s Staffy-type dog as he tried to protect his Yorkshire terrier

Funeral of dog attack victim David Ellam at Huddersfield Crematorium.

Two investigations are currently ongoing into the savage dog attack which resulted in the death of David Ellam.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Inquiry Team launched an investigation following the tragedy in Sheepridge Road on August 15 when Mr Ellam was attacked by his neighbour’s Staffy-type dog as he tried to protect his Yorkshire terrier, Rolo, outside his home on Riddings Road.

The dog remains in police kennels until the outcome of the investigation.

A separate investigation is also being carried out by the Independent Police Complaints Commission into the actions of West Yorkshire Police after it emerged the dog involved in the fatal attack had been removed from its owner but later returned.

David Ellam and his Yorkshire terrier Rolo

The IPCC investigation will focus on West Yorkshire Police’s contact with the animal’s owner, including the decision-making around the removal, testing and return of the dog.

Police had seized the dog in June under the Dangerous Dogs Act but officers said tests revealed the dog was not a banned pit bull breed. It was returned to its owner just days before the deadly attack.

As a result the West Yorkshire force voluntarily referred itself to the IPCC and they have now decided to launch a formal investigation.

An IPCC spokeswoman said: “There is currently no timescale for the outcome of our investigation which is still ongoing.”

Mr Ellam’s funeral was held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday where many of the mourners wore blue and white Town shirts in homage of his love of Huddersfield Town FC.

One of the pall bearers was former Town player Andy Booth who is the club’s ambassador.

Mr Ellam was also well-known for his voluntary work, especially with the Royal Voluntary Service and Carers Count.

He was the lollipop man at Paddock Junior and Infant School.

Sheepridge dog attack

Sheepridge dog attack
