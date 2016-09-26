Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Latest on the Storthes Hall hospital redevelopment plan

  • By

Developers must meet more conditions before work on the 300 bungalow, retirement home and leisure village can begin

Storthes Hall footage circa 1930
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A plan to turn the former Storthes Hall hospital into huge retirement village is still stalling - after 12 years.

It had been hoped that work would soon be able to begin to turn the old hospital site into a 300 bungalow and residential care home after two planning applications were submitted in March.

But despite one of them being given approval by Kirklees Council, developer Younger Homes says it is no closer to putting a shovel in the ground.

This is because the team were told they still had to meet several requirements before building could commence.

This includes finalising security measures for the site, works access and safeguarding bio-diversity through measures such as provision of bat boxes and tree protection.

One of the holes in the fencing around the derelict Storthes Hall Hospital building

It has meant that the discharge of conditions for the scheme, also submitted in March, cannot be approved.

Younger Homes must also satisfy a condition of safe drainage to allow them to be approved.

The Storthes Hall Continuing Care Retirement Community, the group behind the overall project, first received approval for the scheme in 2004.

A library, medical centre, swimming pool, small shop, gym, arts and crafts area, bar, restaurant, workshop, village hall, indoor bowling carpet were amongst the facilities proposed, which would be available to bungalow and care home residents.

Terry Martin, Younger Homes’ project manager for the scheme, said they had been doing all they could to progress it.

"There are still a few conditions that had to be satisfied.

“We have been doing all we can but are a bit bogged down with them all.

“We may have got planning permission but we’re only half way there.

“There are three plans – one from 2012 and the two 2016 ones – that we are working from.

“Unfortunately, it now doesn’t look like we will be able to start groundwork this year even if we get full approval due to the possibility of bad weather.

“The earliest we could start now is next spring but we don’t know when we will.”

VIEW GALLERY

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Burglar chased by a dog and computers stolen from Huddersfield New College: Crimes that happened this week

What crimes were reported near you?

Previous Articles

Robert Sutcliffe on chilling history of Storthes Hall

Our reporter Robert went to visit the site after the latest round of break-ins — here's what he found

Related Tags

Places
Storthes Hall

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Longdendale Trail, Woodhead Pass
  1. Huddersfield
    Two teenage boys arrested as Woodhead Tunnels moors murder investigation continues
  2. Dalton
    Watch: Van destroyed in fire in Dalton
  3. Kirklees Council
    Benefit fraud woman Georgina Stubbs given a curfew
  4. West Yorkshire News
    Teen attacked by knifeman at Golcar flat
  5. Huddersfield
    Brewing business is booming in Huddersfield - and Magic Rock is taking on more staff!

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent