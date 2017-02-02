Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager arrested in connection with alleged violence in Salendine Nook has been released on bail.

The 16-year-old boy, who had been arrested on suspicion of affray, was released on bail today pending further inquiries by West Yorkshire Police.

Police were called to New Hey Road near Salendine Nook High School at 4pm on Tuesday after reports of young men carrying machetes.

The area was sealed off by police and a search of the area was carried out.

Detectives have told how such an incident is ‘extremely rare’ for Huddersfield and have reassured the community that their enquiries are ongoing.

The incident was witnessed by a number of members of the public and police have urged anyone who saw what happened to contact Huddersfield CID on 101.