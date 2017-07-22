Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hello, and welcome to our new Huddersfield Town podcast - Ooh To Be A ...

Hosted by Raj Bains, the podcast will aim to provide an insight in to the club in audio format, giving fans a new avenue of coverage to explore during the historic season we’re all about to embark on.

Twice weekly, on a Monday and Thursday, we’ll be aiming to bring intelligent and relevant conversation surrounding the latest club news and matches, as well as exclusive interviews and special guests when possible. When we can, we’ll have features from inside the club with the players and manager, making sure listeners have an opportunity to post their own line of questioning.

On a Monday we’ll be looking back on the weekend that has just been, going through the fallout from the previous match and digesting all the latest developments as a result. This is our chance to expand on what can be said in a match report or tweet: intricately dissecting the match in detail, trying to analyse all the biggest moments from all of the biggest matches.

The show on a Thursday will be more preview focused, looking at the team to come that weekend, inviting on opposition experts to talk through the match and drawing a line under anything that may have emerged during the week since the Monday show. By the time you’ve finished a preview episode, you should be fully prepared for the game to come, with no stone left unturned from our analysis.

The show will be published on our website, via iTunes, and on our hosting platform, Audioboom, so there should be nothing stopping you from listening, should you wish. All the relevant links can be found on our website or, alternatively, if there’s a podcast platform you’d like us to be on that we’re not, do feel free to get in touch and let us know.

We’ve a dedicated Twitter channel for the show, @OTBAPod, where we’ll be taking questions, feedback and interacting with our listeners as much as possible. We’ll be running regular mailbag features on the podcast, so any questions you have, we’ll do our very best to answer – even if that means taking them directly to the club. There’s a dedicated email address for that too, for anything you can’t fit in a tweet: Podcast@Examiner.co.uk

Should all things go to plan, the podcast will launch on Monday, July 24 – we’re looking forward to it, and hope you are too. Speak then.