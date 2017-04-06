The scene of the Edgerton attack as road is close

Couples hoping to get married at a lavish wedding venue packed full of ‘Bollywood bling’ may have a problem.

The Grand Banqueting Suite in Ravensthorpe has been banned from opening after 4pm.

The site – which hosts huge Asian weddings – can cater for up to 1,400 guests who often parade to the venue in expensive ‘super cars’ such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Rolls Royces.

It was created by Ashiq Hussain who converted the former working men’s club on Huddersfield Road in 2015.

Kirklees Council approved the move but limited opening hours to noon to 4pm on weekends only.

Last year Mr Hussain applied to open until 11pm seven-days-a-week but failed to get the go-ahead.

His appeal to the Planning Inspectorate has now been dismissed, meaning all wedding guests must have left by 4pm.

Inspector Andrew McCormack said the owners of the suite had been operating later hours without authorisation, prompting complaints from neighbouring homes.

He noted: “These include excessive noise and disturbance from vehicles including the revving of engines, horns beeping and private residential parking spaces being used by customers of the appeal premises without permission.”

Mr McCormack also said the 100 parking spaces on site were insufficient considering the amount of guests that could attend.

He commented: “This would result in traffic congestion, noise and disturbance in and around the site.”

He said allowing an 11pm finish would result in huge amounts of disruption for local people very late in the evening.

He concluded that the economic benefits” of the upmarket venue did not outweigh the “significant harm” to residents.

The Examiner has contacted Mr Hussain for comment but he has not yet responded.

In December last year claims were made the venue had created an underground kitchen to cater for weddings.

At the time a spokesperson for the venue denied the claim.

It is thought Kirklees Council launched an investigation about breaches of operating hours and planning rules.

When the venue first opened, the Examiner revealed its opulent surroundings.

The humble former working men’s club was transformed into an exclusive venue thanks to chandeliers imported from Dubai and a glittering huge extension.

The venue has separate areas for men and women, a bridal room and prayer rooms.

At the time Mr Hussain said: “Asian people like bling when it comes to weddings but it’s tasteful bling. We have the stage and the chandeliers and there’s a real wow factor.”