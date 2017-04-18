Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees is the laziest borough in West Yorkshire, according to NHS figures.

Figures from Public Health England found that almost a third (31.6%) of people in Kirklees did less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week.

That’s the greatest proportion of idle people in West Yorkshire.

Second laziest was Bradford where 30.8% of people did less than 30 minutes exercise a week, followed by Wakefield (29.8%), Calderdale (29.3%) and Leeds (28.9%).

The average for England was 28.7%.

The NHS recommends adults do 150 minutes of exercise a week.

But Kirklees was again the laziest borough in West Yorkshire where just 45.2% of adults met the requirement.

This was followed by Bradford (44.1%), Leeds (43.7%), Calderdale (43.5%) and Wakefield (42.7%).

A report released by the British Heart Foundation found that more than 20 million people across the UK are physically inactive – around 40% of the population.

They warn that physical inactivity puts people at greater risk of heart disease, and costs the NHS as much as £1.2 billion a year.

Dr Mike Knapton, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Physical inactivity is one of the most significant global health crises of the moment. Levels of physical inactivity and sedentary behaviour in the UK remain stubbornly high, and combined these two risk factors present a substantial threat to our cardiovascular health and risk of early death.

“Making physical activity easier and more accessible for all is of paramount importance if we are to reduce the burden of inactivity-related ill health.”