It’s a local show - but not for local people.

Fans of cult comedy The League of Gentlemen will have to travel to York or Hartlepool to catch a cinematic screening of the show’s 20th anniversary special, the BBC have announced.

The darkly funny TV series will be hitting our screens this Christmas for three episodes, with the first of the three being screened at selected cinemas across the country.

Derbyshire village Hadfield, just outside Glossop, once again took on the shape of show’s sinister setting, Royston Vasey, during filming dates in October this year.

Some scenes were also filmed in Slaithwaite.

But locals may be disappointed to learn they will have to travel over 60 miles to see their village on the big screen at the Guildhall in York on Friday, December 15.

Not only that, those who don’t mind the journey could struggle to get tickets with 75% of them reserved for “locals” with a YO postcode.

The BBC revealed that the three-episode saga will follow the show’s stars Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Reece Shearsmith in their various guises as the villagers “fight to save Royston Vasey from administrative annihilation.”