Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may enjoy cooking on a Saturday evening - if so, this is not for you.

If you're more likely to be picking up a takeaway, then pizza maybe somewhere on your list of options.

But before you pick up the iPad to order your tea from Domino's, you might want to check out this website.

Savvy bargain hunter Tom Church has leaked the Domino's discount codes for every single store in Britain.

The 26-year-old from London has spent three months tracking down voucher codes for more than 800 stores.

Now he's generously letting us all get our hands on the codes and - more importantly - on the pizza.

Simply enter your postcode into his handy tool and it will present you with a list of deals and discount codes you can use online at www.Dominos.com.

Don't worry about them ever going out of date, as they're automatically updated daily.

It all began with Tom sharing the codes on Facebook, where people would give him their postcodes and he would manually find vouchers for them.

But he has decided to share his cheap pizza hack with the world, in order to help those affected by the newly-announced budget .

There isn't even a catch - he will be donating any profits to Comic Relief.

Grateful pizza lovers have been sending him photos of all the bargains they've managed to bag.

Talking about his selfless deed, Tom said: "The Chancellor's budget means some people, especially the self-employed, will be worse off.

"With this tool, I hope to help save people money so they can keep enjoying the best thing in life: pizza."

"I've helped thousands of people get a code. Usually, it's people who love Domino's so much, but can't quite afford it, or groups of friends."

Tom has hit headlines in the past for tricking Google into believing he was Britain's Sexiest Man.

Tom explains how he got to the top of the search engine results in the hope of 'raising awareness of false beauty standards'.

Louise Butler, spokesperson for Domino’s, said: “We work hard to get our voucher codes out to our valued customers, and frequently use promotions to raise money for our charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

"We’re pleased Tom is also helping people enjoy the great taste of our freshly handmade pizza, whilst donating to charity - it would be great to hear how much he raises!”