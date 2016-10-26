Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A worker had a lucky escape after a gas blast at a factory this morning.

Firefighters from Cleckheaton rushed to reports of an explosion at industrial premises off Quarry Road, Cleckheaton just after 9.30am.

They found a leaking gas cylinder had blown up after an employee tried to light it.

Watch Commander, Damian Cameron, said: “It’s just around the corner from the station and we were there within four minutes.

“When we got there we found a leaking acetylene cylinder had blown up when it was ignited.

“There was a flash over that caused the room to set on fire and spread to the roof.

“The chap was shook up but thankfully he had no burns.”

Firefighters wearing breathing equipment were sent in while others outside extinguished the flames with hoses.

Thermal cameras were used to check for hidden hot spots.

Firefighters were on scene for three hours cooling the overheated gas cylinder and making sure the premises were safe.