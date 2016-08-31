Login Register
Save HRI A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Learn how to save a life at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

  • By

St John's Ambulance volunteers will give demonstrations

St John's Ambulance volunteers demonstrating crucial life saving skills to a child
St John's Ambulance volunteers demonstrating crucial life saving skills to a child

Free life saving skills demonstrations are coming to Yorkshire Sculpture Park this week.

St John’s Ambulance volunteers will be on hand from 10am to 5pm on September 2 to teach visitors key techniques that could save someone in an emergency.

On the day they will demonstrate five easy-to-follow techniques and also give out free, pocket sized first aid tips guides for people to keep to hand.

The one-off session will be one of hundreds put on by the first aid charity across the country to mark its sixth annual Save a Life September campaign.

St John Ambulance create baby CPR nursery rhymes
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

David Nicklen, training and community projects manager at St John Ambulance, said: “Learning first aid is one of the single most important things you can do in your life – and it’s so easy to learn. “In the time it takes to have lunch or do your weekly shop you could learn how to stop a friend choking or keep a loved one alive until an ambulance arrives.

“By holding free first aid demonstrations across the country, we want to reach as many people as possible, so that more people are equipped with the skills to save a life.

“Anyone who needs first aid should get it – and the more of us that can help in an emergency, the better.

“No one should die for a lack of first aid.”

