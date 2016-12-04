Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A learner driver caught at the wheel while not being supervised twice has been jailed.

Aiden Smith, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two sets of charges of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

The 21-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody yesterday.

Flanked in the dock by four security officers, he remained in handcuffs after he tried to evade arrest previously.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that on October 29 police on duty in the Cleckheaton area received information about a Nissan Micra there linked to some other offences.

They stopped Smith and checks on the Police National Computer revealed that he held only a provisional licence and had no insurance.

Smith was summoned to attend court on November 15 and a was issued for his arrest when he failed to attend.

While he was on bail he committed identical offences again on November 4.

This time police caught him driving a Renault Clio on Balme Road in Cleckheaton at 4am.

Some items were discovered in the glove box of the car which the officers were not happy about and they arrested him, Mr Wills said.

Magistrates jailed Smith for 14 days for the driving offences. He received eight penalty points and a six-month driving ban.