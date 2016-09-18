Login Register
At least 3,000 flock to newly revived Honley Feast

And money will boost CCTV in the village

An old Honley tradition was brought back in fine style ... and way exceeded the organisers’ expectations.

Honley Feast dates back to the 1800s but had fallen by the wayside over the years but was revived this year by Honley Business Association (HBA) and more than 3,000 people attended it.

Going back many decades Honley Feast was a traditional week-long holiday and a major event was staged in the village which included a funfair and circus, attracting thousands of people from all over.

But as travel became easier and cheaper people opted to go off to the seaside instead so the event died a death.

But HBA decided to revive it this year and it was a brilliant success on Saturday.

It was traditionally held on the first Sunday after September 19, a date said to be linked to the Festival of the Virgin Mary in the Roman calendar.

This year the feast was staged on Saturday at Honley Cricket Club in Far End Lane from 10am-7pm. That date was chosen, rather than the traditional date, to avoid a clash with Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival next weekend.

HBA chairman Adele Oxley said: “It was such a brilliant day and way more successful than we thought it would be. It was a great community effort with so many volunteers working behind the scenes. The Association just wants to thank each and every one of them.”

And she is sure the Feast is now back to stay.

“We certainly want to keep it now,” said Adele. “We’ve been planning this one since January.”

Highlights were a vintage vehicle parade through the village and a Big Sing led by Hope Bank Community Choir, Honley Male Voice Choir and the Yorkshire Traction Honley Band, when everyone joined in an Abba medley and then finished off with a rousing Land of Hope and Glory.

A go-kart time trial competition was won by 11-year-old Louie Horn from Honley and the Best Looking Go Kart judged by Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney was won by nine-year-old Nell Hirst and her dad, Graham.

A five-a-side football competition was won by a team called Stylish Thoughts.

Money from the event will pay for phase two of a new CCTV system in Honley.

The first phase which covers all of Westgate has just been completed.

HBA also wants to hear from villagers or anyone who has memories of the old Honley Feast.

The villages next two major events are the Christmas lights switch-on on November 19 and a Christmas Market on December 3.

