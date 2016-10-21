A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after police found more than 50 cannabis plants growing at his Dalton home.

Leeds Crown Court heard that officers went to the address in Dyson Street at 8am on June 6 in response to a report the premises were insecure.

Lee Christopher Letremy had rented the address since 2014 but when police attended no one was present.

Ken Green, prosecuting, said they searched the house and immediately noticed several bin liners on the floor in the kitchen containing cannabis leaves.

They also went upstairs and found two rooms being used for cannabis production and noticed the electricity meter had been by-passed.

A total of 56 plants were found along with a sophisticated set up involving lighting and extraction which indicated the cannabis skunk “was for commercial gain,” said Mr Green.

The estimated yield was around 2.52 kilogrammes with a street value of between £21,600 and £25,200 depending on the size of deals in which it was sold.

Leeds Crown Court

When Letremy was interviewed later that month he admitted he was an alcoholic and a heavy user of cannabis, at that time he said the plants were for his own use.

The court heard he had previous convictions for possessing cannabis and in 2013 for the production of cannabis.

Elizabeth Evans, representing Letremy, said his problems stemmed from his entrenched abuse of alcohol and cannabis.

After his last conviction his then partner had moved to Scotland and his use had escalated. He was now in a new relationship and was determined to address his problems and was seeking help from Lifeline.

She suggested a structured plan to address his addictions might be better for society in the long term.

Letremy, 35, admitted producing cannabis and abstracting electricity and was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years with a nine month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 activity days.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said on this occasion he was growing cannabis on a greater scale “but your counsel has persuaded me to give you one final chance to see if you can change your ways.”

He warned Letremy any failure to comply and he would go to prison.