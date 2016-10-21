Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Lee Letremy escapes jail term after £20k of cannabis found at his Dalton home

Police found 50 plants at 'sophisticated' cannabis factory

Cannabis farm, cannabis plant, stock

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after police found more than 50 cannabis plants growing at his Dalton home.

Leeds Crown Court heard that officers went to the address in Dyson Street at 8am on June 6 in response to a report the premises were insecure.

Lee Christopher Letremy had rented the address since 2014 but when police attended no one was present.

Ken Green, prosecuting, said they searched the house and immediately noticed several bin liners on the floor in the kitchen containing cannabis leaves.

They also went upstairs and found two rooms being used for cannabis production and noticed the electricity meter had been by-passed.

A total of 56 plants were found along with a sophisticated set up involving lighting and extraction which indicated the cannabis skunk “was for commercial gain,” said Mr Green.

The estimated yield was around 2.52 kilogrammes with a street value of between £21,600 and £25,200 depending on the size of deals in which it was sold.

Leeds Crown Court
Leeds Crown Court

When Letremy was interviewed later that month he admitted he was an alcoholic and a heavy user of cannabis, at that time he said the plants were for his own use.

The court heard he had previous convictions for possessing cannabis and in 2013 for the production of cannabis.

Elizabeth Evans, representing Letremy, said his problems stemmed from his entrenched abuse of alcohol and cannabis.

After his last conviction his then partner had moved to Scotland and his use had escalated. He was now in a new relationship and was determined to address his problems and was seeking help from Lifeline.

She suggested a structured plan to address his addictions might be better for society in the long term.

Letremy, 35, admitted producing cannabis and abstracting electricity and was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years with a nine month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 activity days.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said on this occasion he was growing cannabis on a greater scale “but your counsel has persuaded me to give you one final chance to see if you can change your ways.”

He warned Letremy any failure to comply and he would go to prison.

Today's top stories

The public speak out on A&E decision Without a fridge for 6 weeks! Dog sex allegations Tracy Brabin elected
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Gunman Michael Bowman loses appeal over jail sentence - and gets more time inside

Appeal Court judges slam thug for wasting their time and lock him up for longer

Related Tags

Places
Dalton

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Kirklees Magistrates' Court, Huddersfield.
  1. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Man in court after woman allegedly had sex with his dog
  2. Great Northern Retail Park
    Great-gran Ena Bellanfante left £1,000 out of pocket after row with Currys in Huddersfield
  3. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Window cleaner taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after New Mill fall
  4. Kirklees
    Has there been a change in fortune for three stalled Kirklees developments?
  5. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Here's what YOU had to say about the decision to close Huddersfield A&E

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent