Lee Paul recalled to prison after assaulting partner

Dalton man became aggressive and dragged victim "by her left ear"

Kirklees Magistrates' Court, Huddersfield.
A Dalton man has been sent back to prison after he admitted assaulting his partner when she ended their relationship.

Lee Paul, 30, of Ridgeway, Dalton, appeared before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to assault.

The court heard how Paul was released from prison in March this year and resumed a relationship with his partner Amy Johnson.

But a few months later Ms Johnson tried to end the relationship and he became “aggressive.”

The court heard how on the evening of June 3, Paul began shouting and swearing at her.

When she tried to leave he “dragged her by her left ear” and she managed to break free and called the police.

She suffered bruising and swelling to her ear but did not require medical treatment.

Paul was arrested and recalled to prison for breaching his licence.

Magistrates indicated the defendant had been jailed for similar offences.

Mr Mike Sisson-Pell, for Paul, said his client acknowledged he “lost his temper.”

Magistrates sentenced Paul to seven weeks in custody to run concurrently with the recall to prison.

The court also issued a restraining order, banning him from contacting Ms Johnson when he is released in November.

