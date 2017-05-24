Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Leeds schoolgirl, an off-duty police officer and a mum were among those killed in the Manchester terrorist attack.

Sorrell Leczkowski was killed in the blast which happened at the end at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night.

Michelle Kiss was the mum of a little girl pictured being comforted by a police officer outside Manchester Arena following the attack.

Few details have been released about the police officer, but it's believed the female PC was working in the Cheshire area.

Chief Cons Ian Hopkins, of Greater Manchester Police, delivered an update this afternoon after Monday night’s attack at Manchester Arena which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 120 others.

Mr Hopkins said: “We are confident that we have now spoken to the immediate family of all those involved in this attack and they are being supported by specially family liaison officers.

“I am also aware of speculation on social media around the occupation of one of the victims. Very sadly I can confirm one of the victims is a serving police officer. But in respecting the families wishes I will make no further comment.”

Other sources have confirmed the police officer was from the Cheshire area.

Thousands of gig-goers were packed into the venue to see American singer Ariana Grande when the explosion shook the arena on Monday night.

The identity of at least 10 of the victims in the attack has been released but police have told due to the number of victims, it could be a ‘number of days’ before the Home Office post mortems are carried out.

The victims

Georgina Callander, 18

Georgina, an 18-year-old college student from Lancashire, was the first victim to be identified following the Manchester attack.

Georgina was an Ariana Grande superfan and was enjoying the concert with her friends at the time of the blast.

Many of her friends have paid tribute to the teen, alongside Runshaw College where she was studying, and a number of celebrities.

Daisy Gill, who was at the concert with her, posted a photograph of them and wrote on Twitter: “Rest in piece Gina my angel, we were both having such an incredible evening and I can’t believe it ended this way. #Manchester #RipGina”

Saffie Rose Roussos, eight

Eight-year-old Saffie was killed in the attack on Monday night, her school, Tarleton Community Primary School, confirmed.

Saffie, who is thought to be from Tarleton, near Preston in Lancashire, had been at the Ariana Grande concert with her mum Lisa Roussos and sister Ashlee Bromwich when the explosion shook the venue.

Her mum and sister were rushed to hospital, but lost contact with Saffie.

Chris Upton, headteacher at Saffie's school, said in a statement: “Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking."

John Atkinson, 28

28-year-old John Atkinson from Bury was the third victim to be identified.

It's understood that John had been leaving the concert when a lone man detonated a suicide bomb shortly after 10.30 on Monday evening.

Friends and family have paid their respects to the man they've described as "one in a million."

Taliè Andrèa said: "Heartbroken for the Atkinson family at this sad time never would I imagine this happening so close to home. Rest in paradise John you beautiful soul.”

Schoolgirl Megan Hurley

The fourth victim of the suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena has been named as Megan Hurley.

The fundraising page to help Megan's family was set up by Helen McDermott, from Halewood, who said: “We’re raising £500 to help fund a beautiful send off for Megan who was taken far too early due to the awful attacks at Manchester Arena on 22/05/2017."

Earlier on Tuesday evening a service was held at St Nicholas’ Church in Halewood in memory of the Mnchester bombing victims.

Attending the service was the Chair of Governors of Halewood Primary and he said a young girl who went to the school was killed. He added that the girl’s brother was “seriously injured”.

Olivia Campbell, 15

15-year-old Olivia Campbell was killed in the terror attack, her mother confirmed on Tuesday night - just hours after making a heartbreaking TV appeal to find her.

Olivia hadn't been seen since the suicide bomb blast at Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night.

Paying tribute to her 'precious' daughter, mum Charlotte Campbell said: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell. Taken far, far too soon. go sing with the angels and keep smiling. Mummy loves you so much."

Alison Howe, 45, and Lisa Lees, 47

Two mums waiting to collect their teenage daughters after the concert were among the victims of the bomb attack.

Alison Howe, 45, and Lisa Lees, 47, from Royton, Oldham, were both waiting in the foyer of the arena when the suicide bomber detonated a home-made device packed with nuts and bolts.

Both were reported missing after the attack. Their families have since confirmed they had died. Their daughters, both aged 15, are understood to be safe.

A friend of both women said she was had been left "broken-hearted" in a moving tribute.

Sarah Barker wrote: "Could not of wished for 2 nicer ladies.

"Alison Howe was the first person to talk to me and make me feel welcome when Sisley started dancing with Darcey you were gorgeous wonderful woman and Lisa Lees what can I say, beautiful inside and out and we must of been sisters as you say my Mum was your second mum."

Angelika and Marcin Klis

Married couple Angelika and Marcin Klis, from York, who went to the Ariana Grande concert together, have been confirmed to have died in the terror attack.

The pair posed for a selfie in the city centre just before going to the concert to pick their daughters up. They were reported missing when nobody heard from them after the concert.

The Polish foreign minister confirmed that two Polish people had been killed and one had been severely injured in the attack.

Marcin was understood to be from Poland originally but worked as a cab driver in York.

Martyn Hett, 29

Coronation Street superfan Martyn Hett has been named by friends as another victim of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

It’s thought the popular and well-known PR manager, aged 29, was at Monday’s Ariana Grande concert with pals as a leaving party.

His death came two days before he was about to head off on a trip of a life time to the US.

The soap superfan had a Deirdre Barlow tattoo on his leg and once won Come Dine With Me when he appeared on the show with his boyfriend.

His ‘soulmate’ Russell Hayward said: ‘We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn’t survive. He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention.

‘I’m in a really bad way so please forgive if I don’t reply. Thankfully I have his wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong.

‘I love you, I always will. x’

Kelly Brewster, 32

Kelly Brewster, 32, from Sheffield, had been at the Ariana Grande concert with her sister Claire and niece Hollie Booth, but was reported missing following the attack.

Her partner Ian Winslow, wrote this heartbreaking message on Facebook: "Not sure how this works but it isn’t good news. Kelly Brewster wasn’t one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are."

Jane Tweddle-Taylor

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, from Blackpool, had gone to the Arena with a friend. to pick up the friend's daughter She has been confirmed as another victim of the terror attack.

She was a receptionist at South Shore Academy in Blackpool.

Nell Jones, 14

14-year-old Nell Jones, who was at the Ariana Grande concert, has been confirmed among those killed in Monday's attack.

The teenager from Goostrey, near Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre, had been recently using crutches after suffering a ligament injury.

Her family and friends had posted appeals on social media saying she was missing following the concert.

Michelle Kiss

Michelle Kiss, the mum of a little girl pictured being comforted by a police officer outside Manchester Arena, died in the terror attack on Monday night.

Her niece Laura Murray confirmed the news on Facebook this morning.

Michelle had been at the Ariana Grande concert with her young daughter on the night of the explosion.

Sorrell Lexzkowski, 14

Sorrell Leczkowski was with her mum Samantha and her grandmother at the concert. Both are in hospital. Her grandmother is critically ill.

Sorrell was a pupil at Allerton High in Leeds and is from Adel.

Friend Caitlin Lee posted on Facebook: “Hearing the attack on Manchester last night hit me hard with it being so close to home, now hearing the news of friends injured from the attack and one who lost their life. I’m praying and thinking of you Samantha Pearl Ethel Leczkowski and Pauline and may beautiful Sorrell Leczkowski rest in peace.”

Mark Burton also posted: “Can’t get over this sad news. R.I.P.

“Sorrell Leczkowski, 14 and not even lived your life yet. You’ll be sadly missed by us all here. xxx”

An off-duty police officer

Few details have been released about the identity of the female police officer who was killed in the attack. However it is believed she worked with Cheshire police.