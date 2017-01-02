Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield leisure centre was back open yesterday following the tragic death of a 20-year-old man.

The man, who has not been named, is thought to have taken his own life at the centre on Saturday morning, New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances but enquiries were ongoing.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called shortly after 8am following reports of concern for safety.

“Officers attended and a 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) has made no official statement about the incident and Hazel Francis, the general manager of Huddersfield Leisure Centre, also declined to comment.

Today (Monday) police said there was no further information, but said officers were liaising with the man’s family.