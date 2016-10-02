Login Register
Lepton firm rejoices after Rosetta satellite it helped design finishes two-year mission

  • By

Reliance Precision designed mechanisms for the satellite's solar panels

The Rosetta space probe
Engineers at a Huddersfield firm have joined excitement across the globe after a space satellite it helped build ended its two-year mission.

Reliance Precision, based in Lepton, were full of pride at news the Rosetta space probe collided with a comet in space on Friday morning.

Before landing in November 2014, the satellite had travelled for 10 years to reach the comet.

The firm, who manufacture gear systems, designed a mechanism to help the probe lift its two 15 metre solar panels.

An image captured by Rosetta's OSIRIS narrow-angle camera of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko from an altitude of about 8.9 km above the surface during the spacecraft's final descent
Without the gears, the satellite wouldn’t have been able to power itself millions of miles through space.

In a statement on the firm’s website, a spokesperson said: “The team at Reliance is thrilled to be contributing to such a prestigious project.

VIDEO: See the moment Rosetta lands in 2014

See the MOMENT the Rosetta Probe lands and the epic speech from Jean-Jacques Dordain
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“There is something both satisfying and humbling about knowing our components are not only performing perfectly, but in deep space at a distance of around 500 million miles from our works here in Huddersfield.”

The Rosetta comet has been gathering information and photographs of comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko after launching a robot onto it.

It collided with the 4km-wide ball of dust and ice on Friday shortly after 12pm GMT.

Reliance Precision engineering director Andrew Wright (left) and engineer Robert Farrell with a replica of the gear wheel used on the Rosetta satellite
Before its collision, the Rosetta satellite sent a host of detailed photographs showing the comet’s surface, as well as a series of measurements to help scientists.

Researchers say the data will help keep them busy furthering our understanding of space for decades to come.

