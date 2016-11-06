Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Military veterans and young cadets came together for the dedication of a Field of Remembrance at Market Place in Huddersfield.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds, accompanied by the Mayoress, Carol Dodds, laid a wreath during the ceremony, which was attended by representatives of the Huddersfield branch of the Royal British Legion, Huddersfield Army Veterans and the army, sea and air cadets.

A short service was performed by the Vicar of Huddersfield, the Rev Simon Moor.

The dedication took place on Saturday, a week before Remembrance Sunday.

The new wooden tub, in which people can plant poppy crosses in memory of those who died in war, was designed and made by construction students from Kirklees College during their spare time.

Sue Bevan, who chairs the Huddersfield branch of the Royal British Legion, had visited the college’s Brunel Construction Centre at Leeds Road, with some veterans to explain the idea of Remembrance Sunday.

Richard Brook, Royal British Legion branch president and Poppy Appeal organiser for Huddersfield, said: “The students came up with several designs and this is the one we chose. It is very appropriate for the heart of Huddersfield. It is made of the same wood that is used for park benches, so it will last quite a long time.”