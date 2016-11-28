Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may be three decades since the AIDS outbreak, but the world is still struggling with its sexual health.

Among those spreading knowledge and understanding is 26-year-old Hannah Matheson, who has recently returned from a three-month trip to Choma in Zambia.

Now, as World AIDS Day approaches on December 1, Hannah has recounted some of her experiences - and urges the western world to heed the painful lessons of life in Africa.

Hannah travelled to Zambia, where 1.2 million people live with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), as a volunteer with the International Citizen Service, which is funded by the government.

ICS volunteers work in Africa, Asia and Central America on projects to improve health, education and livelihoods for people in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Hannah says: “Lots of young people in Zambia have had a small amount of sex education in schools, but no access to family planning or practical sex education demonstrations because health services are so limited.

“This means that they may know the theory behind sexual activity and sexually transmitted infections but they don’t practically know how use contraception or keep themselves safe.”

Among Zambia’s adult population 12.9 per cent are living with HIV. Last year there were 20,000 AIDS-related deaths in the country, with AIDS being the number one killer of adolescents in Africa and the second leading cause of death among adolescents worldwide.

Hannah worked alongside young Zambian volunteers to deliver sex education classes at schools and youth groups.

She and her teammates also organised awareness-raising days in the community, and trained volunteers to become Sexual Health Champions.

They will continue to offer information, advice and counselling about sexual health to young people in Zambia now that Hannah and her teammates have left.

Hannah revealed that men would accept condoms from volunteers on the street because to do so demonstrated manliness and sexual prowess.

However women were reluctant to do so. In some rural areas where brides are effectively “bought” some HIV-positive men still refuse to wear condoms because they have paid for their wives.

“I’d encourage people living in the UK to have conversations about sexual health, HIV and AIDS with anyone and everyone,” says Hannah. “The more you talk about it, the less taboo it becomes, even if it’s just a simple conversation on what you think. You can also think about volunteering with charities like the Terrence Higgins Trust. Finally, if you’re having unprotected sex, make sure you’re getting tested.”