Celebrity chef Levi Roots is coming to Huddersfield to add a bit of spice to Black History Month.

The man behind the Reggae Reggae brand of sauces, snacks and soft drinks will be the headline guest at the fifth Black History Month Showcase at the Hudawi Centre in Great Northern Street.

The event will include talks, workshops, music and performances from the worlds of sport, politics, culture and entertainment.

Levi shot to fame on TV’s Dragon’s Den in 2007 with his ambition to bring the flavours and variety of Caribbean cuisine to a wider audience in the UK. Along with his products, publications and restaurants, he champions a number of causes through his School of Life Tour set up in 2013.

Others taking part in the event include writer and academic Emily Zobel Marshall, of Leeds Becket University, who will talk about Caribbean folk traditions and David Burton, ophthalmology registrar at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, who will speak about working with patients who have diabetes.

There will also be supporting line-up of performers presenters and artists. A Caribbean style buffet will be served and there will be stalls and displays.

The showcase will be held at the Hudawi Centre from 6pm to 11pm on Saturday, October 29.