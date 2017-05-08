Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug has been jailed after he kicked another man unconscious after chasing and attacking him in the centre of Huddersfield because he blamed him for damaging his mother’s car.

Leeds Crown Court heard the complainant, Nobleman Nelson and Lewis Hamilton were each with other people when they met around 4.45am on June 5 last year.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said some banter was exchanged “but it soon turned sour” and CCTV captured Mr Nelson running towards the car Hamilton was driving that night and smashing the rear window with his fist.

Mr Nelson then ran off pursued by Hamilton and his friends to Byram Street.

Mr Outhwaite said: “The footage shows them catching up as he gets to his own car but before he could get inside. He is knocked to the floor and repeatedly punched and kicked by more than one.”

Mr Outhwaite said Hamilton was shown to repeatedly kick Mr Nelson who ends up unconscious on the ground. He also kicked at Mr Nelson’s car.

After other people intervened to stop the violence, Mr Nelson was taken to hospital where he was found to have a broken nose, swelling or bleeding to his face and head.

Hamilton was caught nearby and accepted he had been involved in the assault and said when he saw Nelson slumped and not fighting back: “I kicked him in the face. He was in the perfect position to kick him.”

The court heard he had nine previous convictions for 16 offences including offences of battery and told a probation officer he had been diagnosed with ADHD when 10 and struggled to cope with situations of conflict.

Andrew Dallas, representing Hamilton, said in spite of his problems he went to college and obtained some qualifications before setting up his own business designing clothes which were made in China and sold extremely well at higher end stores in West Yorkshire.

On the night of the incident he was subjected to considerable provocation when his mother’s car was damaged but was extremely remorseful for his actions.

“It was done in hot blood,” said Mr Dallas. “He knows he should not have taken the law into his own hands.”

Hamilton, 25 of South Lane Gardens, Elland, admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and was jailed for two years eight months.

Judge James Spencer QC said he had taken into account the provocation and his admissions “but this was a prolonged and repeated assault in public in the street.”