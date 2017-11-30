Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lidl has announced an opening date for its Brighouse store.

Building work has been taking place in Wakefield Road for the past few months – and the cut price supermarket is now almost ready.

The new store will be a stone’s throw from both Tesco and Sainsbury’s which both have outlets in the town centre.

Lidl Brighouse will open for the first time at 8am on Thursday December 14, when customers can try some samples and get their hands on some bargains.

Regional head of property, Nick Harvey, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Brighouse. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Lidl says it is opening 50 to 60 new stores every year and the Brighouse outlet will create up to 40 new jobs.

Facilities include an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and parking for both cars and bicycles.

Lidl said: “The fully glass fronted façade maximises natural daylight entering the building, whilst sensor controlled exterior sun blinds automatically operate to mitigate the effects of unwanted heat from solar gain.

“The electrical lighting system is made up entirely of LED fittings which, compared with a traditional lighting system, are over 50% more energy efficient whilst still providing excellent levels of lighting to meet the needs of customers choosing their products.”

The supermarket will join 10 other Lidl stores across Kirklees and Calderdale, including Mirfield where a new store opened in August replacing one across the road.