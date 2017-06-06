Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When you think of Lidl you think of budget foods, not fashion endorsed by a supermodel.

Well, the German supermarket chain has snapped up Heidi Klum to launch her own range of clothing.

So you may be able to buy deeply fashionable items from Lidl stores in Huddersfield, Mirfield and Brighouse to name but a few, in the not too distant future.

The 44-year-old model and designer’s range will include suede jacket, an electric blue skirt, ivory camisole top and a smart black jacket, reports the Mirror.

The forthcoming affordable garments are a world away from Klum’s other collections which include knickers at £25 a pair, a maxi dress at £340 and a kaftan for £160.

Her Lidl range will be a fraction of the usual price and is set to rival fashion chains like H&M which saw its Stella McCartney, Kenzo and Karl Lagerfield collections snapped up within hours of stores opening.

Top Shop has had success with its Kate Moss lines and style king Gok Wan transformed women’s fashion at Sainsbury’s.

Heidi said: “Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices and I’m proud to partner with them on this fashion collaboration. I had so much fun designing the pieces in this collection and can’t wait for you to see it. I hope you love it as much as I do.”