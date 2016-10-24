Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Two holidaymakers from Huddersfield saved the life of a woman who was swept into the sea at Bridlington.

Nigel Boothroyd, of Meltham, and pal Adam Gledhill, from Linthwaite, came to the rescue after the woman was knocked off her feet by a huge wave on the slipway at the resort’s South Pier.

The woman and her boyfriend had been trying to outrun waves crashing onto the slipway when one of the waves toppled her over and a second wave washed over her and she disappeared from sight.

Several 999 calls were made to Bridlington Coastguard which dispatched the coastguard helicopter and an inshore lifeboat to the scene.

But car mechanic Nigel and warehouse manager Adam sprang into action, climbing over barrier to throw a life ring to the woman who was struggling in the water at the foot of a 20ft sea wall.

Holding onto the rope attached to the ring, they managed to pull the woman more than 150 yards along the sea wall to another slipway where the sea wall was low enough for them to haul her out with the help of a passer-by.

RNLI crew members arriving on the scene gave the women oxygen and kept her wrapped up warm before she was taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital to be checked over for hypothermia and secondary drowning.

Bridlington RNLI has now warned people not to under-estimate the power of the sea, particularly in stormy weather.

The drama took place on the first day of a week-long holiday for Nigel, his partner Val Brook and Adam and his partner Donna Lockwood.

Nigel said: “We had taken our dogs for a walk and called for a coffee in the harbour. We were taking photos of the waves crashing in. It was a fine day, but the sea was very rough.”

He said the couple who got in to difficulties had been watching the waves crashing over the sea wall before deciding to run down the slipway.

“There’s a barrier before the sea wall and we climbed over the barrier with the ring. We pulled her along the side of the wall until it was shallow enough to pull her out.

“We were the only people to react apart from another man who came over and helped to get her out of the water. She was screaming and very scared.”