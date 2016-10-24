Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Life savers Nigel Boothroyd and Adam Gledhill hailed heroes after Bridlington sea rescue

Pals leapt into action after woman was dragged into the water by huge wave

Huddersfield lad's rescue woman from sea at Bridlington
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Two holidaymakers from Huddersfield saved the life of a woman who was swept into the sea at Bridlington.

Nigel Boothroyd, of Meltham, and pal Adam Gledhill, from Linthwaite, came to the rescue after the woman was knocked off her feet by a huge wave on the slipway at the resort’s South Pier.

The woman and her boyfriend had been trying to outrun waves crashing onto the slipway when one of the waves toppled her over and a second wave washed over her and she disappeared from sight.

Several 999 calls were made to Bridlington Coastguard which dispatched the coastguard helicopter and an inshore lifeboat to the scene.

But car mechanic Nigel and warehouse manager Adam sprang into action, climbing over barrier to throw a life ring to the woman who was struggling in the water at the foot of a 20ft sea wall.

Holding onto the rope attached to the ring, they managed to pull the woman more than 150 yards along the sea wall to another slipway where the sea wall was low enough for them to haul her out with the help of a passer-by.

RNLI crew members arriving on the scene gave the women oxygen and kept her wrapped up warm before she was taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital to be checked over for hypothermia and secondary drowning.

VIEW GALLERY

Bridlington RNLI has now warned people not to under-estimate the power of the sea, particularly in stormy weather.

The drama took place on the first day of a week-long holiday for Nigel, his partner Val Brook and Adam and his partner Donna Lockwood.

Nigel said: “We had taken our dogs for a walk and called for a coffee in the harbour. We were taking photos of the waves crashing in. It was a fine day, but the sea was very rough.”

He said the couple who got in to difficulties had been watching the waves crashing over the sea wall before deciding to run down the slipway.

“There’s a barrier before the sea wall and we climbed over the barrier with the ring. We pulled her along the side of the wall until it was shallow enough to pull her out.

“We were the only people to react apart from another man who came over and helped to get her out of the water. She was screaming and very scared.”

Today's top stories

Trouble in Lindley over the weekend Yorkshire dialect internet hit Strong words from UNISON Huddersfield heroes rescue woman
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town prospect signs long-term contract

Jordan Williams put pen to paper after turning 17

Previous Articles

Planning applications submitted this week

Demolition of a church clock tower among the plans

Related Tags

In The News
Sailing
Places
Huddersfield
Linthwaite
Meltham

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield
    Life savers Nigel Boothroyd and Adam Gledhill hailed heroes after Bridlington sea rescue
  2. Greenhead Park
    Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1985
  3. Huddersfield
    What is going to happen to the Foresters Arms in Lower Cumberworth?
  4. West Yorkshire Police
    Man left with head wound after alleged assault outside Lindley Tap pub
  5. Real Ale Trail
    Extra patrols on the railways after Ale Trail violence at Slaithwaite

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent