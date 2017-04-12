Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield police officer is following in his father’s footsteps in the force.

Response officer PC Ryan Sharp was inspired to join the force after he grew up hearing about his dad’s varied career with West Yorkshire Police.

Now his dad – custody lead inspector at Kirklees Ged Sharp – is retiring but the pair have enjoyed a shift together on the beat in Huddersfield.

PC Sharp tweeted: “After 30 years, my dad’s retiring from the police! Been able to spend one last shift on the streets with him and take on his collar number.”

During his career, Ged has worked in Bradford, Halifax and more recently Kirklees. He has also been attached to West Yorkshire Police Operations Support Unit.

He has held a number of roles from general policing through to firearms support at different ranks within his service. His final year has been as the custody lead inspector at Kirklees District.

Ged added: “I am immensely proud of my team, the police officers in Kirklees and West Yorkshire Police as a whole. I am, of course, very proud of my son Ryan, who has followed in my footsteps and joined the organisation.

“I will miss my team, colleagues and the firm friends, but I am looking forward to my retirement and following my son’s career.”