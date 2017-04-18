Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed after witnesses saw him chasing a former friend down the road in Lindley holding an axe.

Leeds Crown Court heard events began on October 23 last year when the defendant Richard Belafonte received a phone call from Adam Speak accusing him of spreading gossip about him and making threats.

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, said the two men had known each other for some years and would drink together. Mr Speak accepted he had drunk about a half bottle of Jack Daniels and was drunk when he made the accusation.

Belafonte decided to go round to Mr Speak’s home and ask him why he had made such a call but when the door opened Mr Speak had armed himself with a small axe.

There was a confrontation during which Belafonte punched Mr Speak in the face before managing to disarm him of the axe, receiving a cut on his hand in the process, he said.

Mr Speak then ran out of his home and was pursued by Belafonte who now had the axe and at one stage caught the complainant on the head with it.

A motorist saw one man backing away from the other telling him to calm down and a bus driver also witnessed part of the chase which ended with Mr Speak running into the Lindley Tap in Lidget Street.

The police were called while Belafonte was seen to hide the axe inside his clothing. Mr Speak was subsequently treated in hospital for a superficial cut which was glued. He also had a scratch on the back of his neck.

At the time Belafonte was under a five month suspended prison sentence imposed in June 2015 for assault and common assault.

Carl Kingsley, representing Belafonte, said the offence was not initially of his making because he was the person who received the threatening call and the weapon he ended up with was the complainant’s. His mistake was to pursue him after disarming him of it.

He had completed all the community elements of the suspended sentence but if now jailed he faced losing his home and his job.

Belafonte, 36, of Buckden Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby, Huddersfield admitted unlawful wounding and having an offensive weapon and was jailed for 12 months with two months consecutive from the previously suspended sentence.

Judge Neil Clark said anybody using a weapon in the street would be jailed immediately.