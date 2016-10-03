Login Register
Lindley burger bar wins best newcomer prize at Yorkshire Life awards

  • By

The Lindley restaurant was opened in February by Eric Paxman who also owns Eric's Restaurant

Eric Paxman prepares to open Huddersfield's first gourmet burger restaurant, PAX Burger in Lindley.

A burger restaurant has been named best newcomer in top regional awards.

Chef Eric Paxman’s PAX Burger on Lidget Street in Lindley scooped the title at the recent 2016 Yorkshire Life Food and Drink awards.

The eatery opened last February and serves gourmet burgers.

It was chosen as the winner by readers and a judging panel of food experts, who visited the restaurant.

Eric, who also owns Eric’s restaurant on the same street, said: “We’re thrilled to have picked up such a high profile award in our first year.

“To be nominated by customers and be recognised for the standard of our food and service is testament to the efforts and skills of the whole team at PAX Burger.

In the kitchen at PAX Burger
“Our aim has always been to bring something completely different to Huddersfield, offering a gourmet range of burgers that’s unlike any other. The strategy has paid off and we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction from customers. Winning this award is the icing on the cake.”

The award was presented to Eric and members of his team at an awards ceremony held at Rudding Park, Harrogate.

Eric’s restaurant ranked highly commended in the restaurant of the year category.

Eric Paxman's new burger restaurant
A stolen axe, graffiti and a keyed car: Crimes reported in Huddersfield this week

 

Restaurant review: Does PAX Burger pack a punch? Quite simply, it's a knockout!

Examiner reporter Martin Shaw gets to grips with a gourmet burger - and found a surprise love for fried chicken

