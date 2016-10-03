A burger restaurant has been named best newcomer in top regional awards.

Chef Eric Paxman’s PAX Burger on Lidget Street in Lindley scooped the title at the recent 2016 Yorkshire Life Food and Drink awards.

The eatery opened last February and serves gourmet burgers.

It was chosen as the winner by readers and a judging panel of food experts, who visited the restaurant.

Eric, who also owns Eric’s restaurant on the same street, said: “We’re thrilled to have picked up such a high profile award in our first year.

“To be nominated by customers and be recognised for the standard of our food and service is testament to the efforts and skills of the whole team at PAX Burger.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“Our aim has always been to bring something completely different to Huddersfield, offering a gourmet range of burgers that’s unlike any other. The strategy has paid off and we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction from customers. Winning this award is the icing on the cake.”

The award was presented to Eric and members of his team at an awards ceremony held at Rudding Park, Harrogate.

Eric’s restaurant ranked highly commended in the restaurant of the year category.