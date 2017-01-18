Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A landmark tower will become a beacon in the night for Lindley folk.

The historic 83-foot tall clock tower is to be lit up for the first time.

The bats have been re-homed and Kirklees Council has organised illumination after extensive consultation with neighbours.

The big switch-on will take place at 5.30pm on Saturday.

The “lightbulb moment” to illuminate Lindley clock tower, a Grade II listed building constructed in 1902, was by local man Kenneth Winter.

He said it reminded him of the dreaming spires of Oxford, where he studies at Oxford Brookes university, and he felt it needed to be highlighted.

He said: “I’m delighted with this enhancement of what is locally an iconic heritage asset, following a long campaign.

“I believe there are other townscape features in the area, like churches and former mills, which might also have their external appearance enhanced by similar low-cost lighting, thereby helping in the district’s regeneration.”

Lindley Lib Dem, Clr Cahal Burke, said: “I’m really happy that the project will go ahead after years of discussions.

(Photo: Ian Kennedy)

“The clock tower is well loved by Lindley residents, but this will also bring people in to the area.

“Lighting it at night will also show it in a new dimension, so local people and visitors will be able to admire it at any time.

“I also hope that the use of the floodlights ensure that local residents feel safer at night.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The lighting of Lindley clock tower was initially approved by Huddersfield District committee two years ago.

“The job was quite complicated, with lots of different things to be considered including bats, so has just been completed.

“The intention is that the low energy LED floodlights at the tower will operate during the hours of darkness until midnight to reduce energy costs.

“Due to increased budget pressures and the need to prioritise essential works, it is likely that this is the last scheme of this type that the council will fund.“

Lindley clock tower was commissioned by James Nield Sykes, and designed by his nephew, the famous Middleton-born architect, Edgar Wood.

The tower was built in 1902 and was the last in a series of gifts Sykes gave to Lindley.

The tower is built in local stone and is heralded as an art nouveau masterpiece.

The Sykes family owned a textile card manufacturing business at nearby Acre Mills, and it has been rumoured that James Sykes commissioned the clock tower to ensure that the factory workers would be able to know the time and would have no excuse for being late for work.

However, he was retired when the chiming clock tower was built.