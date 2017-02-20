Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two young men remain in custody following a fire and alleged violence at a Lindley hair salon.

A man in his 40s was hurt in the incident at Marcus Sewell’s shop on Acre Street in Lindley .

An ambulance was called at 9.20am on Saturday and the man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he is recovering from smoke inhalation and rib injuries.

Police confirmed this morning that the two men arrested aged 23 and 25 had been detained on suspicion of arson and wounding with intent.

A police spokesman said: “One was arrested at around 9pm on Saturday and the other was detained later that evening at around 11.40pm.

“Both remain in custody this morning and we still have the scene under investigation today.”

The area are around the salon remains cordoned off this morning and it is understood there will be more forensic examination during the coming hours.

Firefighters said the fire was out when they arrived but there had been significant smoke damage to the property.

Fire investigators are helping police to find out how the fire started.

