Rain, snow or shine, popular Irishman Sean McCabe will be waiting to help folk cross busy roads.

Retired Sean, 69, has been ‘lollipop man’ at Lidget Street in Lindley for the best part of a decade.

But he is one of a dying breed of people prepared to stand out in all weathers to get school children and parents alike, safely across the street.

Kirklees Council has revealed it has 32 crossings across the borough where it can’t get anyone to help.

The position is paid but lollipop patrols are only needed for an hour in the morning and an hour at teatime.

Sean, who has lived in Huddersfield for 46 years, stepped forward when the crossing patrol he used to take his grandson to school became vacant.

“They couldn’t get anybody to do it,” he said. “I’d just retired and I said if somebody didn’t do it, I’d do it myself.”

Ten years on and he’s never been off sick or taken a holiday during the school year.

Sean said he thought it was terrible that Kirklees was struggling to find people to put their best feet forward.

“It’s disgraceful,” he said. “We need to make sure the kids are safe and can get across the road.

“But I understand why because two hours a day is difficult. It’s alright for old folks like me but it’s no good for youngsters.”

The Lindley pensioner said he had no plans to retire.

“I’ll keep going until I drop,” he said. “I’ve done 10 years and I’ll do 10 more, maybe 20 if I live that long.

“I love this job and I love the people.

“I love the interaction with the children and their parents and I like to feel like I’m being useful.

“Even if there’s 4ft of snow I’m here.

“No matter what the weather is I’ll be here as these schools never close. You’ve got 480 kids coming out of these schools so they keep me busy.”

Sean told how he’d had a fair few near misses with “idiots who don’t stop.”

He added: “Ninety-nine per cent of motorists are brilliant, you wave them down and they stop for you – but you always get the occasional one or two who aren’t.“

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “Recruitment for school crossing patrols is ongoing throughout the year on our website and people can apply via the web portal, or by requesting an application form.

“We are looking for people who are fit and healthy, willing to work in all weathers who are happy to interact closely with parents and children.

“School crossing patrollers work on average 10 hours per week for 39 weeks of the year, term time only.

“They are paid £8.04 per hour and full uniform and training is provided.”