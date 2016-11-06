Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Angry residents demanded action to tackle criminal behaviour by youths in Lindley at a highly-charged public meeting.

Residents at the meeting described a catalogue of incidents involving threatening and abusive behaviour, criminal damage and intimidation which they say is making people’s lives a misery and frightening families.

And they called for action to be taken against the parents of unruly youths who have been throwing stones through windows, firing air pellets at houses, kicking doors, damaging vehicles and intimidating adults and children alike.

The meeting called by Lindley Conservative councillor Gemma Wilson was also attended by Liberal Democrat ward councillors Cahal Burke and Richard Eastwood; Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney; PC James Hoyle and the area’s police community support officers.

Scores of people attended the meeting at St Stephen’s Church, Lindley, on Saturday. It was called after reports of more than 100 incidents since July this year.

Many shared their experiences and there was applause when one man said: “I have lived her for over 40 years. My responsibility as a parent was to make sure my kids behaved themselves.

“If parents let their children run wild, they have to be taken in hand and told it is their responsibility.”

One woman told how her family had to be evacuated from their home after someone put their lives at risk by ripping the boiler from their property; another said a relative’s car had to be written off after youngsters repeatedly jumped up and down on the roof.

In another incident, a man with young children was “jumped on” by a group of youths after getting into an altercation with one of them. Another said air pellets had been fired through the conservatory window of a woman in her 80s.

There were calls for better lighting and CCTV in “hot spot” areas – and suggestions that facilities aimed at older children such as a boxing club or youth centre should be provided.

PC Hoyle said police patrols in key areas had been increased and officers had visited local schools to warn youngsters about behaviour. Six ring leaders had been dealt with through cautions or arrests, warning letters had gone out to parents and dispersal orders had been imposed for Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Clr Wilson said ward councillors were working with the police and Kirklees Council particularly as more houses were to be built in Lindley.

Clr Burke warned there would be no quick fix and said: “We want the police to prosecute where appropriate but we don’t want to demonise young people.

“We want to help with the problems they have.”