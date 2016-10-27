Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of up to 30 yobs are making the lives of Lindley residents a misery, a Kirklees councillor has claimed.

A house has been peppered with airgun pellets, cars have been damaged, shop signs vandalised and young children harassed, says Lindley Tory councillor Gemma Wilson.

Clr Wilson said the problems had been simmering for the past six months and a public meeting has been called.

Police say 22 young people have already been issued with warning notices about their behaviour.

In a single evening recently several cars were scratched and damaged on Blackthorn Drive, Brian Street, and Thomas Street and an airgun fired at the door of a property on Plover Street.

One young mum, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The violent, reckless behaviour has gotten so out of control that it is frightening local children and the people who live here.”

Clr Wilson said she had written a letter to between 400 and 500 residents inviting them to the meeting and would be busy putting up posters in the village advertising it.

She said: “Some people are really frightened and feeling vulnerable.

“Children have been harassed in parks, businesses on Lidget Street have had their signs spoiled and residents left feeling scared in their homes. We have got to do something.”

Colne Valley Tory MP Jason McCartney, who is also due to attend the meeting, said: “I’d like to thank Gemma for organising this meeting following recent reports of a spate of anti-social behaviour and I’d like to thank the police for coming along.

“I hope by working together we can tackle these issues.”

Insp Paul Campbell, of the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “West Yorkshire Police have become aware of reports of anti-social behaviour in the Lindley area and additional resources have been deployed to provide assurance in the area and deter further offending.

“Where individual incidents amount to criminal activity, officers will record crimes and investigate each matter on a case by case basis as appropriate.

“Prior to the half-term weekend, neighbourhood officers liaised with local schools to provide strong advice to young people and 22 young people have already been issued with warning notices regarding their behaviour.

“Officers are working with local partner agencies including Kirklees Youth Services to provide diversionary activities; Kirklees Anti-Social Behaviour Unit, and Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing to pursue civil enforcement options.

“Further enforcement actions planned include use of ‘direction to leave’ powers, possible use of a dispersal orders, and prosecution of those in breach of such orders.

“I would ask parents in the Lindley area to be conscious of where their children are playing, who they are playing with, and what they doing.

“This is particularly pertinent during the half term break, with darker evenings and as we approach Halloween and Bonfire Night celebrations.”

The public meeting will be held on Saturday, November 5 (1.30pm) at St Stephen’s Church.