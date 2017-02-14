Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A restaurant in Lindley has closed its doors unexpectedly.

A notice has been put on the website of the No 10 Kitchen to say it is “closed until further notice”.

No 10 Kitchen is a sister venue to the Bar 10 across the road.

No-one from either establishment was able to comment on the restaurant’s sudden closure.

The venue, which specialised in chicken, opened last year.

Examiner editor Roy Wright, who reviewed the eaterie, described it as not simply ‘Nando’s with knobs on’ but better, praising the reasonably priced menu, the tasty chicken glazes and the welcoming sight of the fat-dripping rotesserie in the kitchens.

The restaurant prided itself on its chicken prepared sous vide (poached in a sealed bag), a method used to add to the taste and moistness.