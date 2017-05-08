Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Lindley restaurant has re-opened following a facelift.

Nick Glynne, managing director of Deighton-based online retailer Buy It Direct, has splashed out £200,000 on the former Lindley’s No 10 Kitchen at Lidget Street and transformed it into Home – Food For Sharing.

Nick, who was Business Person of the Year at the 2016 Examiner Business Awards, said the refit included new wooden flooring and leather seats. He is joined in the venture by Jo Graham, who was head chef at the restaurant at Hinchliffe’s Farm Shop in Netherton.

The restaurant, which employs 14 staff and has seating for 55 diners, will open seven days a week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Nick said: “It is a new concept for Huddersfield – home-style bistro cooking served on sharing plates. Think paella, think Chinese and you have the concept, only the food is very good traditional British/French full-size dishes. The ambience is very friendly – especially towards kids and families – and pricing is at the value end.”

The restaurant had more than 100 diners over the first two days of business.

Its breakfast menu includes favourites such as eggs and soldiers, beans on toast and American pancakes as well as smoked salmon and scrambled eggs and smoothies.

The lunch menu includes roasts, open sandwiches such as scampi, Yorkshire ham, paprika halloumi and coronation egg mayo as well as salads and ploughman’s lunches. There’s also a kids menu including sandwiches, pizzas burgers and fish pie.

The dinner menu includes starters such as carrot and ginger soup, whitebait and garlic mushrooms, mains including fish pie, meatball lasagne and quasadillas and desserts include rhubarb and vanilla sponge, chocolate and almond tart and summer fruits pavlova.

Said Nick: “I am particularly pleased for Jo Graham, my business partner. This is the realisation of a 10-year dream to have her own restaurant. The sharing concept is close to her heart.”

Nick said Lindley was an ideal “vibrant, busy” location for the new restaurant.