The WMC in Lindley - which shut its doors and was put into administration more than a year ago - has sold part of its former bowling green for £325,000 to pay its debts.

And Kirklees Council’s planning department has now agreed for eight semi-detached town houses to be built on the site located between the club, popularly known as the Kit Kat Club, and Blackthorn Drive.

The green was last used in 2001 and has since been used as a beer garden. Last year the proposed area was fenced off and has not been used.

But many Blackthorn residents were opposed to the development fearing too many houses were being crammed into the area adversely affecting existing properties.

Julian Hughes

Kirklees councillor Gemma Wilson (Con, Lindley) said: “Probably 30-40 residents were opposed to it and I formally objected to it.

“Building the houses is going to be massively disruptive to existing residents in the area and the creation of new homes is going to add to the pressure on the infrastructure.”

Lindley Lib Dem Clr Cahal Burke added: “I don’t like the thought of a bowling green being sold off. I supported the residents in their objections of which there were a large number.”

In April 2015 administrator Chris Wood, of Clough Corporate Solutions, Cleckheaton , said the decision to go into administration was a direct result of a £30,000 claim brought by football legend Bobby Campbell.

The former Northern Ireland international, who played for Huddersfield Town and Bradford City, had been charged with fraud after 25 years as club steward. He launched a claim for unfair dismissal after the case against him was discontinued.

Bobby Campbell and wife Paula celebrate the discontinuation of the fraud case against them at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, October 17, 2014.

Steve Armitage ,of Armitage Developments UK Ltd, based in Slaithwaite , said he did not know when work would start on the development at the Brian Street club.

In its supporting application to Kirklees planners, Huddersfield-based chartered architectural technologists, Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd, said: “In April 2015, Lindley WMC went into administration. This left the club with a bleak future.

“In order to save the club the decision was made to sell part of the disused bowling green, now a beer garden, for development.

“The sale of this land will allow the club to come out of the administration and to be on a sound financial footing for the future.”

No-one from Lindley WMC wished to comment.