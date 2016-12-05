Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cat was left in agony and unable to walk after suffering ingrown claws and disease to her face.

Biggins was in pain for weeks and her suffering would have been obvious to anyone, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Her owner, Matthew Batley, was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and failing in his duty to ensure that its needs were met.

The Linthwaite man is now set to be arrested after failing to turn up for the hearing in Huddersfield.

Andrew Davidson, prosecuting on behalf of the RSPCA, said that Biggins was neglected between July 1 and 22.

Police accessed Batley’s home in Manchester Road and found the cat in the utility room.

Mr Davidson said: “The officer could immediately see the condition of the cat’s face, that she had bad skin disease.

“The claws were so overgrown and curled around that the cat could not walk properly.”

Biggins was taken to vet Jeremy Cookson who described her claws as penetrating deep into the pads of both front paws, which were swollen and infected and would have caused acute pain and affected that cat’s ability to walk.

Mr Davidson said: “The condition would have been present for weeks and the fact it needed veterinary treatment would have been obvious to any lay person.”

Batley, 33, of Manchester Road, Linthwaite, claimed he had difficulty taking his cat to the vets due to a lack of finances.