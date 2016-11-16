Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman must pay almost £1,200 for failing to keep her pets on leads in a dog control area.

Louise Lockwood’s two Jack Russells were found loose in the road in Ridgeways, Linthwaite, on May 18.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the area is subject to a dog control order.

Lockwood, of Ridgeways, was charged with two offences of failing to keep them on a lead on land to which the order applied.

Kirklees Council prosecutor Miles Barker explained that fixed penalty notices were issued but Lockwood failed to pay these she was summoned to court.

He added: “The dogs have been roaming there for a while.

“They have been seen before without their leads and she’s been warned before.”

Lockwood was not in court after saying that she was too ill to attend but magistrates proved the matter in her absence.

She has to pay £660 fine, £456 court costs and £66 victim surcharge.

The payment is due in two weeks.