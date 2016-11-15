Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every great campaign has an official theme song.

For Barack Obama it was ‘Yes We Can’ by will.i.am and for Tony Blair it was ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ by D:Ream.

Now Hands Off HRI, which is battling the closure of Huddersfield’s A&E, has its own official anthem.

The song ‘Save Our HRI’ will be released to raise cash for a potential legal challenge to the controversial Right Care Right Time Right Place plan.

If the song sells 6,000 downloads it could reach the top 40.

And naturally the anthem, written by Hands Off HRI member Steve Mathan and Paul Lucker, features the ‘Hands Off HRI’ refrain.

You can hear an early demo recording of the song here:

The final version will feature a full band picked from Hands Off HRI members.

Steve, from Newsome, held an online audition for singers and musicians to record the song in at Sasquatch Studios, Oakes, in December.

The line-up will include Alison Johnson on vocals, Damian Garside and Walter Wilkinson on guitars, Ian Rafferty on keyboards, Jacob Shaw on saxophone, Sam Cockshot on bass and Steve on drums.

Steve, partner of Hands Off HRI secretary Nicola Jowett, has been playing drums for many years – but this is the first time he’s had a go at songwriting.

Steve said: “Luckily Penny Lucker told me her father-in-law Paul Lucker was into music and luckily he was prepared to help out.

“A few days later Paul had literally re-wrote the lyrics and sent them for me to look over.

“I agreed that they were pretty good and Paul went away and got the lyrics turned into a rough song, he sent an MP3 a few days later with the base song.

“By then I had a sort of vision how I wanted the song to progress. I decided to put a call out on the main Facebook page to get local musicians to participate in getting the song where I want it.”

Here is a sample of the ‘Save Our HRI’ lyrics:

Verse 1: Huddersfield’s A&E, they want to tear it down,

And make us trail our emergencies ‘cross a valley to another town,

Don’t they care if it’s life or death, or only count the cost of interest on big bad loans,

But what if lives are lost?

Chorus: Hands off our HRI, this campaign will never die,

Everybody join our cry: hands off HRI.

Verse 2: Accident and emergency, part of our democracy?

But heartless powers in their ivory towers they’d kill our A&E,

So CCG here’s what we say, our HRI is here to stay,

We’re in the right, together we’ll fight ‘til justice comes our way.

The full lyrics for the campaign song are included in the video.