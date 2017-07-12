The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A courageous woman had her ear ‘chopped off’ in a horrific knife attack as she tried to stop her relative being stabbed by a masked gang, her family have told.

Shonia Kauser, 23, braveley intervened in the frenzied attack which happened at Larch Road, Paddock, when her brother-in-law Umar Farooq, 30, was set upon by the gang of four masked knife men.

Both victims remain seriously injured in hospital but will survive the attack.

The victim’s sister Sharaz Kauser told the Examiner how she ran with her sister Shonia and brother Adeel Khan to help, but Shonia bravely chased the attackers before one of the knife men turned on her and slashed her face.

In this audio footage her brother and sister describe what happened and how Shonia has ‘life changing injuries’ and is undergoing surgery at Bradford Royal Infirmary.

Adeel said: “I came outside and there’s a lad that’s got blood all over him.

“He’s been cut in his head, in his stomach. Been stabbed all over.

“Another lady (my sister) had been stabbed in the face and it’s literally all off.

“Her neck, her ears been chopped off, her jaws been broken.

“A piece had come off, you could see her teeth.

Adeel also describes, how he feared his brother-in-law Umar Farooq may die, if he didn’t get help.

Adeel said he phoned an ambulance and moved his sister to the front of his car and his brother-in-law to the back seat to take them to hospital but an ambulance arrived.

Shonia added: “I’ve heard they had to come back to find her ear but now they can’t attach it, as the ear is dead.

“She’s having stitches and we’re waiting to hear how she is.”

Detectives are investigating the incident and are appealing for a white car which was spotted at the scene.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This is a very serious incident in which both victims have suffered significant, life changing injuries.

“We have extra patrols in the area this morning and detectives are pursuing a number of active lines of enquiry.

“We need to locate those responsible as quickly as possible, and I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the around the time of the incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw a white vehicle driving in the area at around the time of the incident to please get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170317685.