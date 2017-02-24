Video will play in

Hands Off HRI hopes to hit the Top 40 with the release of their official song ‘Save Our HRI’ this weekend.

The anthem, written by Paul Lucker and Steve Mathan, features a full rock band and choir comprising members of the campaign.

It includes the now nationally recognised refrain of 'Hands Off HRI’, a cry against the proposed closure of Huddersfield’s Accident and Emergency unit.

The single is available to download in full from iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and other music websites and apps.

If the song sells 6,000 downloads it could reach the top 40.

And if you fancy singing along here’s a sample of the lyrics:

Verse 1: Huddersfield’s A&E, they want to tear it down,

And make us trail our emergencies ‘cross a valley to another town,

Don’t they care if it’s life or death or only count the cost of interest on big bad loans,

But what if lives are lost?

Chorus: Hands off our HRI, this campaign will never die,

Everybody join our cry: Hands off HRI.