It’s the magical time of year when little ones are counting down the number of sleeps until Christmas, excitedly imagining the kind of toys that Santa will bring.

But when one little girl was asked to list the presents she would like, she only had the needs of others in mind.

Kind-hearted Georgia Roberts, six, told her mum: “Can I buy lots of crisps and biscuits and give it to them who don’t have enough?”

Determined to fulfil her festive wish, proud mum Sammi helped her daughter pen a letter to her school Moorlands Primary and urged other parents and children to help.

Their response was fantastic and little Georgia’s grin was as big as her box of goodies when she presented them to volunteers at Huddersfield Methodist Mission.

Sammi, of Salendine Nook, said: “I don’t think she realises just how much of an impact she’s made.

“She was asked what she wanted for Christmas and reminded to get a list together quickly to get it off to the North Pole.

“And she replied: ‘I don’t want anything. I got lots of toys for my birthday and I don’t need anything else.’

“We were gobsmacked by this response from such a small girl. She melted our hearts.”

Sammi believes that Georgia got the idea to help those less fortunate than herself during a recent family trip to London.

She said: “We stayed in quite a poverty stricken area and there was a park with a lady sat there feeding the birds with all her bags around her.

“Just a few yards away from her was a man lying on the grass verge.

“Georgia asked if we could go in and we explained that it was not the kind of park where you can play.

“She said: ‘What about that man?’ and I explained that some people didn’t have homes, they ended up sleeping rough and this was quite sad.

“I think that played on her mind and had quite an impact on her.

“She’s a little girl with a very big heart and has always been quite empathetic and sensitive to other people’s needs.”

Then during a car journey home, Georgia asked if she could buy food for people sleeping in town because they didn’t have a happy home like her own.

The sweet-toothed youngster asked: “Can I buy some Starbursts, chocolates and crisps to them who have no house?

“They won’t have anything on Christmas Day because Santa hasn’t got a key to get into their house or a chimney to climb down because they don’t have a house to live in.”

Sammi, who also has 11-year-old son Marshall and daughter Sienna, eight, wrote to Georgia’s school to ask help and the food donations were soon pouring in.

Their donation was gratefully received by volunteers at the Mission Cafe who plan to put it to good use during a Christmas buffet.

Sammi said: “As soon as we got back into the car she said: ‘Mum, I want to do this again’ and I thought bless her.

“I can’t really put into words how amazing she is and I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve such a lovely little girl. I’m ever so proud.”