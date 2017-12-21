Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
A 24-year-old man has been jailed for more than 16 years after he slammed a heavy glass coffee table onto the head of a robbery victim during an attack at his home.
A judge described the violence used by James Abson as “gratuitous” and said it was fortunate that the use of the table had not caused greater injury or cost the complainant his life.
Heavy traffic on M1
One lane closed and very slow traffic on the M1 northbound this afternoon.
This is after an accident in one of the lanes between junctions 36 and 37 near Barnsley.
Nightclub knifeman jailed for violent attack
A man who stabbed a nightclubber in the chest during a violent disorder has been jailed for a total of seven years.
A judge told Ahjay Hussain, 24, it was sheer chance that he did not murder his victim Liam Andrew during the violence outside Bar Rouge in Halifax in August last year and centimetres had made all the difference.
Hussain, of Southowram near Brighouse, also caused another knife wound to Mr Andrew’s left thigh during the attack in December last year.
New technology installed at bus station
Huddersfield bus station is being installed with touch screen technology.
The fancy new information points have been funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority to make it easier for passengers to get updates on bus times.
Clr Keith Wakefield, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport committee, said the new information points would provide customers with real time updates through state-of-the-art technology to make getting around the county by bus easier than ever.
Heavy lunchtime traffic around junction 26
Traffic is very heavy around Chain Bar on the M62 eastbound currently.
Thieves steal mountain bike in Thurstonland
This was posted earlier by BBC reporter Oly Woodcock.
PM HAD NO CHOICE BUT TO SACK DEPUTY DAMIAN GREEN, SAYS JEREMY HUNT
Theresa May had no choice but to sack her lifelong friend and de facto deputy Damian Green after he admitted making “misleading” statements over claims police found pornography on his Commons computer, Jeremy Hunt has said. The Health Secretary said it was clear the Prime Minister acted with a “very heavy heart” when she ordered Mr Green to tender his resignation after summoning him to No 10 yesterday evening. Mr Green left his post as First Secretary of State continuing to deny “unfounded and deeply hurtful” claims that he downloaded or viewed the material.
TWO HELD AND 14 HURT AFTER CAR HITS PEDESTRIANS IN MELBOURNE IN ‘DELIBERATE ACT’
Two men have been arrested after a car was driven into pedestrians in Australia’s second largest city, in what officers have called a “deliberate act”. Police said 14 people were injured - several critically - when the white SUV was driven at crowds outside Flinders Street station in Melbourne just after 4.30pm (5.30am GMT) on Friday. The area is one of Melbourne’s busiest intersections and was busy with Christmas shoppers at the time of the incident.
FRESH SANCTIONS POSSIBLE IN BID TO HALT WESTMINSTER HARASSMENT ISSUES
MPs, peers and staff could face fresh sanctions under measures to ensure everyone working in Parliament feels “safe, valued and respected”, according to Andrea Leadsom. The Commons Leader said a group established after the latest bullying and harassment allegations in Westminster has been considering various measures. She said these include a new “behaviour code” and a confidential helpline and counselling support provided under an independent sexual violence advocate specialist service.
Armed robbery at Elland bookies
An Elland betting shop was targeted by armed robbers last night.
The robbery happened at around 8.50pm at the Betfred Bookmakers on Southgate, when two men entered with a crowbar and threatened staff and a customer. Cash was stolen and the robbers fled the scene on foot, heading in the direction of Coronation Road.
The suspects are described as white males, around 5ft 8” – 5ft 11”, medium build and wearing dark grey hoodies, black gloves and black scarves over their faces.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Halifax CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170593781.
Crashes on Dewsbury ring road
Reports of two separate collisions on the Dewsbury ring road this morning if you’re heading out that way.
Fire services are at the scene of one at the junction with Crackenedge Lane in the Wakefield-bound direction. A white VW Golf appears to have been involved in a collision with a red Ford and was blocking the outside lane.
There are also reports of another collision on the ring road at the junction with Webster Hill. No major traffic delays.
Co-op "working to re-open store" after ram-raid
The Co-op say they are working to reopen their Skelmanthorpe store after thieves tried to steal its cash machine earlier this morning.
A Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an attack on the ATM at our store on Commercial Road in Skelmanthorpe occurred at approximately 4am on Thursday 21 December.
“The store is closed whilst we assess the damage and we’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this causes. We are working to reopen the store for the local community as soon as possible. The Co-op takes retail crime very seriously and implements a range of measures to both deter criminal activity and to aid convictions. We appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the police.”
Bomb squad at Berry Brow flats were responding to smoke in nearby field
Bomb disposal teams at a block of flats in Berry Brow were responding to sights of smoke in a nearby field - leading to a man and woman being arrested.
The Ministry of Defence bomb disposal van was pictured alongside police vehicles outside Bishop’s Court yesterday (Weds). Police later confirmed that a man and woman had been arrested at the flats over public order offences and drugs charges in connection with the incident in the field.
See the latest on this story here.
Roadworks on M1 southbound
Reports of one lane closed due to emergency repairs on the southbound carriage near junction 42.
Traffic is reportedly coping well.
Wartime shell discovered on moors
A member of a mountain rescue team discovered an old training shell while out walking.
Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team say it was found on the moors around Langsett. Read the full story here.
Woman pushing baby in pram killed in car collision
Some dreadful news this morning.
A woman pushing a baby girl in a pram in Leeds yesterday has been killed after a car took a bend too wide and hit her. The 66-year-old woman was pushing a 10-month-old girl when she was struck by the Volkswagen Tiguan on Church Avenue, Horsforth, yesterday afternoon.
The baby was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with minor injuries. The 66-year-old woman was given emergency treatment but pronounced dead shortly later. A dog she was walking was also taken to a vet’s for treatment.
The driver of the Tiguan, a 43-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation.
Cash machines pulled from wall in two separate incidents
Police attended cash machine raids in Skelmanthorpe and Aspley last night.
Thieves targeted the Co-op in Skelmanthorpe at around 4am as well as the Asda on Wakefield Road at around 2am in two separate incidents.
Fire services called police to the Asda store after the electricity surge from the raid caused the fire alarm to go off, and found the ATM had been pulled from the wall.
Two hours later another machine was raided from the Co-op in Skelmanthorpe. A witness said thieves had pulled it from the wall then abandoned it in the road.
Bomb squad at Berry Brow flats
Ministry of Defence bomb disposal officers were at Holme Park Court flats yesterday.
Police have said a man and woman were arrested and that a further statement made today on the incident. They have also stressed that the incident was not terror-related.
We’ll let you know when we have an update on this. Here was the scene last night.
Here is some video from the scene taken this morning:
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page for today, leading on yesterday’s sentencing of Mohammed Awan after he was convicted of plotting a terror attack.
Awan, a dental student from Crosland Moor, had been groomed by his elder brother Mohammed Rizwan Awan who was killed in a suicide bomb attack last year.
Traffic update
Traffic is looking pretty problem-free this morning. One lane is blocked on the M62 westbound at junction 31 for Castleford due to a broken down vehicle which is causing some congestion, but otherwise no major issues to report.
