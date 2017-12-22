Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Cute corner
One of today's most read
A man has tragically died after being hit by a bus in Calderdale.
The 49-year-old was getting off the bus on Halifax Road in Shelf, near Brighouse, before he was hit last night.
Another road closed following accident
The A58 Rochdale Road, Halifax, is closed after two pensioners were involved in a road accident, on adjoining Pye Nest Road.
The two have been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after a silver Volkswagen Golf collided with a skip lorry at the junction with Pye Nest Road at around 11.35am. Both vehicles hit a garden wall.
Sneak peek at new modernised Northern carriages
An early (sort of) Christmas present for commuters from Northern Rail...
Elderly man and woman in hospital after crash
A little earlier we mentioned a road accident on Rochdale Road in Calderdale - a man and woman in their 80s are in hospital after the serious crash.
The two have been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after a silver Volkswagen Golf collided with a skip lorry at the junction with Pye Nest Road at around 11.35am. Both vehicles hit a garden wall.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while emergency services remain at the scene.
Teenager assaulted in Huddersfield car park
CCTV has been released after a 19-year-old woman was assaulted while crossing a car park near to the University.
The woman was in the car park off Firth Street heading towards a footbridge when she was approached by the unknown man on Tuesday morning. The man grabbed her but let go after she pushed him away and he then fled across the footbridge.
Police today are appealing for anyone who may have seen the assault at 6.30am, or who recognises the man from the picture. The suspect is described as an Asian male, mid to late 40s, approximately 5ft 5”, large build and small amount of stubble on his face. He spoke broken English with a strong Asian accent.
Anyone with any information about this incident or recognise the man in the photo is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170590560 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Accident in Halifax
Rochdale Road in Calderdale is currently closed in both directions due to an accident at the junction with Pye Nest Road this afternoon.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Stray cat shot with air gun
A warning has gone out to cat owners after a stray was shot in the head with an airgun.
Catherine Buckley, of voluntary group Huddersfield Feral and Strays, issued the warning to cat owners living in the HD3 area of Huddersfield – particularly in Reinwood – after the stray she had been feeding turned up with a swollen face and unable to see. Read the full story here.
Major bus delays this afternoon
The Christmas rush has started on the roads.
Delays of up to half an hour on these services due to the sheer volume of traffic.
National news
Here’s a round up of today’s main headlines...
WORKER STABBED TO DEATH IN ALDI STORE WAS ‘A BUBBLY, LOVELY GIRL’
A supermarket worker who was stabbed to death in an aisle at work was a “bubbly, lovely girl”, well-wishers have said. Customers pinned down the suspect after Jodie Willsher, 30, was attacked at an Aldi in Skipton, North Yorkshire, yesterday afternoon. A 44-year-old local man is being questioned on suspicion of murder this morning.
CHRISTMAS GETAWAY WILL MEAN SEVERE JAMS AFTER LUNCHTIME, EXPERT WARNS
Drivers embarking on the Christmas getaway have until lunchtime to avoid severe jams on many roads, a traffic expert has warned. Dr Graham Cookson, chief economist at transportation analysts Inrix, said many motorists will find themselves stuck in long queues from Friday afternoon onwards. An estimated 1.3 million drivers on leisure trips will fight for road space with regular commuters on the last working day before Christmas. Dr Cookson said it will be one of the worst days of the year on the roads with “incredibly severe” traffic jams.
JOHNSON CLASHES WITH RUSSIAN MINISTER OVER MOSCOW ‘INTERFERENCE’ IN UK POLLS
Boris Johnson has clashed publicly with his Russian counterpart over Crimea and Moscow’s alleged cyber attacks on the West, as the two men met in Moscow. Sergey Lavrov denied claims the Kremlin had interfered in democratic elections online and accused Mr Johnson of being a “hostage” of untrue Western narratives on the issue. But in a series of extraordinarily frank exchanges, Mr Johnson insisted there was “abundant evidence” of Russian interference in polls in the US, Germany, Denmark and France.
Rastrick deaths "not suspicious", police say
The deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found at a house in Rastrick are not being treated as suspicious.
The 38-year-old woman, named locally as Michelle Harrison, and a man who has not been named but believed to be her partner, were found at the house on Smith Crescent on Monday evening. A police spokesperson said this morning:
“Post mortem examinations have now taken place and the deaths are not suspicious. A file has been prepared for the coroner.”
Air Ambulance announced as Tour de Yorkshire partner
Yorkshire Air Ambulance will be the official partner for next year’s race, it’s been announced this morning.
The annual race takes place over four days between May 3-6, and also features a two-day women’s race. Sadly, the race will be swerving Huddersfield next year, but will be starting from Halifax on day four.
Full story on man jailed for drugs ring plot
Here is the full story from court on the sentencing of Jason Gooch, who exported £1.6m of cocaine from Yorkshire to Leicestershire.
You can read it here.
Mad rush for supermarkets begins
Aaaand it’s started!
This picture was taken near the Aldi in Slaithwaite just now.
Roadworks finally gone from busy M62 stretch
Dreaded M62 roadworks have finally been removed in time for driving home for Christmas!
Ten miles of extra lanes have now been opened up on the motorway between Huddersfield and Greater Manchester after Highways England finished part of their smart motorway scheme. The scheme is designed to increase the capacity on the heavy stretch of motorway by a third.
Jon Stokes, Senior Project Manager at Highways England, said: “The extra lanes on the M62 will provide a significant increase in capacity on the busy stretch of motorway between Greater Manchester and Yorkshire, benefitting the 180,000 drivers who use the route every day.”
Man couriered £1.6m of cocaine from Kirklees to Leicestershire
A Dewsbury man has been jailed for 14 years for his part in bringing £1.6m worth of cocaine from Yorkshire into Leicestershire.
Jason Gooch, 41, was part of a gang of six that were involved in the high-scale drugs plot. He was seen by police meeting a fellow gang member at a car park in Leicester last year and exchanging drugs for money.
More on this story on our website later.
Heavy fog on motorway
A warning over hazardous driving conditions on the M62 going over Rishworth Moor this morning - lots of heavy fog so take it slow.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page today, leading on the story of two overnight cash machine raids just two hours apart yesterday.
Man killed after being hit by bus
Some very sad news from overnight - a man has died after he was hit by a bus last night.
The man, believed to be in his late forties, had been a passenger on the bus and had got off at Halifax Road in Shelf, near Brighouse, at around 6.20pm before he was hit. Fire services attended to lift the bus in order to remove him from underneath.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. More news on this as we get it.
Buses affected by Brighouse road closure
Update on the roads
All’s running smoothly so far on the motorway and local roads this morning but those travelling home for Christmas today are being advised to set off before midday if possible.
It’s predicted there will be 1.3m people on the roads today in what has been dubbed “Frantic Friday” - so in the words of Chris Rea, it’ll be top to toe in tailbacks...
Good morning, Huddersfield
Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .