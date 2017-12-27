Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Victims of Christmas Day crash named
A police officer and 61-year-old woman killed in a car crash in Sheffield on Christmas Day have been named.
South Yorkshire Police has this afternoon confirmed PC Dave Fields, 45 and Lorraine Stephenson were the victims.
61-year-old Lorraine Stephenson was a passenger in a silver Citroen C3, which was involved in the collision with the marked BMW 3 series police car driven by PC Fields.
The driver of the Citroen, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious condition.
A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
Witnesses to the collision, or who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident, are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 691 of 25 December 2017.
When the police force is so stretched it’s not funny that people are still ringing 999 for no reason.
Appeal over missing man
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man from Leeds who has gone missing.
Paul Scherer, aged 57, from Seacroft, was last seen yesterday at about 9.15am yesterday (26/12) when he drove off after stopping on the M1 towards Wetherby.
He was driving a black Peugeot 407 saloon, registration CK08WVE.
He is described as white, 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a navy Leeds United coat, jeans and blue trainers.
He has links to the Filey area of North Yorkshire.
Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are concerned for Paul’s welfare given the circumstances in which he has gone missing and we urgently need to find him so that we can check he is okay.
“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace him and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or his car at any point since yesterday morning.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 1079 of December 26.
M62 lanes re-open
All lanes of the M62 have been re-opened after the earlier crash.
Traffic cameras
Here’s the latest from the traffic cameras, one lane is closed and traffic is building:
M62 alert
There’s queueing traffic and one lane closed due to accident on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome).
Lane one (of four) is closed.
Met Office warning
Here’s what the Met Office say:
Weather warning issued
Just as we publish a story warning of more snow to come the Met Office issues a warning for Friday.
Snowy scene
I love this idea and place.
This is Framing the Landscape up at Holme Moss, the frame is an idea by top artist Ashely Jackson.
This photo was taken by our photographer Dave Howarth today.
Missing man found
Missing Jason Linskill, aged 37, from Wortley, has now been found.
The gritters have been out
Confirmation from Kirklees Winter that they’ve assisted to re-open Holme Moss:
Appeal to trace missing man
Police are appealing for information to trace a man who has gone missing in Leeds today.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Jason Linskill, aged 37, from Wortley, who left home at about 5.30am this morning.
He was driving a black Volkswagen Golf which has since been found in Bawn Gardens, Farnley.
He is described as white, about 5ft 5ins tall, with short mousy brown hair.
Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: We are urgently appealing for the public’s help to find Jason as there are concerns for his welfare and we need to check he is okay.
“We currently having officers out searching for him and visiting a number of addresses and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 332 of December 27
Holme Moss re-opens
We’re told that the A6024 Holme Moss Road in both directions has re-opened between A628 (Holmfirth Turn Off) and Meal Hill Road.
The road was closed due to snow and ice but re-opened at around 10:05.
Appeal after shop robbery
Police investigating a shop robbery in Wibsey have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
It occurred at about 7pm on Tuesday, 19 December, when two males entered the shop in Holroyd Hill and made demands for cash and cigarettes.
The males took around £100 in cash before making their escape on foot.
One of them was thought to be carrying a metal pole. No one was hurt in the incident.
Further enquiries have revealed that a white Volkswagen Golf was seen driving erratically in the area moments afterwards.
The vehicle is thought to have exited Dawson Avenue on to Smith Avenue at about 7.10pm, where it headed towards High Street at speed and then on towards Fair Road.
Detectives believe the vehicle could be linked to this investigation.
Anyone who recognises the male in the image or who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170591875.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Queues to Halifax
There’s queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road at the roadworks near the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane.
Fatal tragedy in Bradford
Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Bradford this morning.
The incident happened shortly after midnight today (27 December) on Whetley Lane, near to the junction with Fairbank Road in Manningham.
A grey Peugeot 107 was travelling along Fairbank Road towards the junction with Whetley Lane.
Another vehicle, a grey Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Whetley Lane in the direction of Toller Lane.
The two vehicles collided close to the junction and then collided with two parked cars at the side of the road.
A 20-year-old male was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary, but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *0040 of 27 December.
Appeal after fatal crash
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating following a fatal collision in Wakefield on Saturday 23 December.
The incident occurred around 11.23am on Wakefield Road in Ackworth, close to Nostell Priory, when a blue Peugeot 206 and grey Ford Kuga were in collision.
The driver of the Peugeot, a 26-year-old man was fatally injured and died at the scene. His family have been informed.
The driver of the Ford, a 59-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.
Road closures were in place to allow for officers to continue their enquiries in to what took place.
Detective Constable Deborah Farley who is leading the investigation said: “This incident has taken place on one of the main routes in to Wakefield and I would appeal to anyone who has been in the area and seen either vehicle prior to the incident, or witnessed the collision itself to come forward with any information.”
Anyone who has any information or witnessed what took place is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log 846 of December 23.
Accident cleared
Luckily the accident on the M62 was just a bump which has now been cleared.
Lane one (of three) was closed until 08:35 but all lanes have been re-opened.
Traffic cameras
Here’s traffic building on the M62 due to an accident:
M62 alert
One lane of the M62 is closed and there’s slow traffic due to accident on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
Lane one (of three) is closed.
Road re-open
We’re told the A640 New Hey Road in both directions re-opened.
They were able to clear the road by 8.15am.
It was closed due to earlier ice and snow between Marsden Gate (Moselden Height) and A640 Rochdale Road / A672 Ripponden Road / A6052 Delph Road / A672 Oldham Road (Denshaw Crossroads, Denshaw).
M62 alert
There’s slow traffic and a lane closed on exit slip road due to broken down vehicle on M62 Eastbound at J20 A627(M) Rochdale.
Lane one (of three) is closed as you head up to the roundabout.
Travel problems around Huddersfield
Roads are closed outside of Huddersfield which may affect your travel plans today.
The A640 New Hey Road in both directions closed due to ice and snow at the crossroads in Denshaw.
It’s between Marsden Gate (Moselden Height) and A640 Rochdale Road / A672 Ripponden Road / A6052 Delph Road / A672 Oldham Road (Denshaw Crossroads, Denshaw).
The road has been closed following the snowy weather conditions and numerous of vehicles have been stuck across the stretch.
Plus A6024 Holme Moss Road in both directions closed due to ice and snow between A628 (Holmfirth Turn Off) and Meal Hill Road.
Snow continuing to fall on high ground.
