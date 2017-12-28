Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Fears mount for missing Ryan Garthwaite
The family of a missing Kirkburton man are appealing for help after he disappeared on Christmas Eve.
Ryan Garthwaite, 28, was last seen leaving his home in Kirkburton on Sunday after a row with his partner Simone Richards. The pair had argued before she asked him to leave, and he left on his motorbike. The father-of-three hasn’t been seen since and was not there for Christmas Day.
Sister Shian Garthwaite said: “My head is all over the place. We’re all very worried and his kids were asking where Dad was on Christmas Day.
“He has a tattoo of Simone’s name on the right side of his neck and his motorbike is quite distinct. If anyone sees him please contact police.”
Your snow pictures
Some lovely shots here of the post-Christmas snow around Huddersfield.
Tony Butterworth sent us this of birch trees at Dunford Bridge.
And check out this gorgeous picture from Holmfirth photographer Wil Valovin taken up on the moors above the Holme Valley.
Officers seize uninsured car on M62
Police also stopped this car after it was seen hogging the outside lane and forcing other drivers to undertake...
Tragedy as boy dies following medical episode
A little boy has tragically died after suffering a medical episode.
Emergency services were called to a house on Woodfield Avenue in Batley yesterday afternoon and the child was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.
Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.
Huddersfield weather
More freezing temperatures on the cards today ahead of yellow weather warnings for more snow and ice tomorrow.
We’re looking at a dry day with temperatures of around 2 to 3 degrees.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning - leading on the news of a damning report ordering ‘immediate action’ over children’s services in Kirklees.
Traffic update
No incidents to report on the roads this morning - the M62 is looking all quiet which is a blissful change.
Good morning, Huddersfield
