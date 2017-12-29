Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.


Here's why we need to take extra special care on the roads
Here’s some useful information from police about how the snow and ice affect your stopping distance while driving:
Live from Examiner HQ
Here’s how it’s looking up in Bradley this morning...
Editor Wayne is having a bit of a walk about. It’s what we pay him the big bucks for.
Traffic updates
Reports of an accident on the M62 near junction 22 on the westbound carriage this morning.
The vehicle had spun on embankment and a lane was shut but it’s now been moved onto the hard shoulder. Traffic is coping well.
The A6024 from Holmfirth to Derbyshire is also shut because of the conditions.
Snow in Linthwaite
Hayley Lomas sent in this images of snow in Linthwaite
Golf course closed
Crosland Heath golf course is closed today because of the snow.
I know, first world problems, eh? Here are the scenes...
Picture of snow coming down
This is the scene on the Oldham side of the A62
Snow on the local roads
The white stuff has reached all corners of town.
Here are the scenes on Manchester Road near Linthwaite this morning...
And in Honley...
And here’s what the dreaded M62 was looking like over the tops heading towards Huddersfield from Oldham earlier...
Huddersfield weather
Weather warnings are to remain on amber level until late morning today, when it will then go down to yellow for the rest of the day.
Snow is forecast to fall throughout the morning, then temperatures rising slightly into the afternoon so we may see that most of it has melted by the evening.
The forecast for the weekend is a little better. Higher temperatures reaching up to 8-9 degrees and mostly dry, with a small chance of rain tomorrow morning. We may even see the sun come out on Sunday.
Rescue volunteers assisting ambulance service
Feeling chilly just looking at this picture!
Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team said this morning: “Holme Valley MRT are on standby to assist the Yorkshire Ambulance Service during this morning’s forecast severe weather.
“Our HQ in Marsden has been manned since 4am and our two 4x4 response vehicles are fully crewed.”
Huddersfield Road closed
Huddersfield Road (the A629) in Halifax is closed heading into the town centre at the moment due to a burst water main.
This is between the junctions for Dudwell Lane and Dryclough Lane. The road was closed at 6.30am as repairs got underway. It’s affecting traffic heading into Halifax outside Calderdale Royal.
Buses are also being diverted via Dudwell Lane, Godfrey Road, Skircoat Green Road and the A646 back to the line of route.
M1 closed southbound after man hit by truck
Not in our patch but worth knowing in case you’re in the area this morning...
The M1 is closed southbound after a pedestrian was hit by a truck on a sliproad near Garforth. The man suffered serious injuries.
The road is closed southbound around junction 46 and there is bad congestion in the area.
Today's Examiner
Here is today’s front page.
Our main story today is the shocking footage released that shows a heartless dog owner shovelling a cat over a fence after she was mauled by dogs.
Road closures as snow hits the region
Okay so here’s how the snow has affected the roads so far this morning:
- Holme Moss Road is closed between Greenfield Road and the Woodhead Pass
- Woodhead Pass is open
- The Snake Pass is closed
- All other rural roads are open, but motorists are being advised to avoid those which may be hazardous
- People are being advised to only make unavoidable journeys
