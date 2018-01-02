Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Plans issued to demolish clocktower
A notice to demolish a landmark clock tower has been issued - after councillors pledged to save it.
Kirklees Council has submitted an official demolition notice for the iconic clock tower at Mount Pleasant School. Read the full story here.
Wagner: "We gave away first goal"
Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner has said we gave away the first goal from Riyad Mahrez “far too easily” in yesterday’s clash against Leicester.
The team lost 3-0 in yesterday’s away match at King Power Stadium. You can check out the match report here.
M62 vigil later
Just a reminder if you use the M62 regularly that there will be an event on the junction 24 slip road later at rush hour potentially causing delays.
200 people are expected to gather to mark a year since the shooting of Yassar Yaqub on the westbound exit sliproad. This is scheduled to go ahead at around 5.30pm so do avoid the junction if possible later.
Check out more information on this event here.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning - starting the year off with a lovely story about how local policeman Chief Supt Richard Wood has been given New Year’s Honours by the Queen after stopping a man from jumping from a bridge.
M62 update
No major incidents to report on the M62 right now. We’ll let you know if this changes.
Halifax Road closed
Halifax Road in Queensbury is closed this morning in both directions due to emergency repairs being carried out at Ford.
There are reports of a burst water main and work is underway to sort it. This is affecting traffic between Halifax and Bradford.