Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Roads remain closed due to water leaks
Halifax Road in Queensbury is still closed in both directions due to a burst water main between Ford and Shibden Head Lane, near to the New Dolphin pub.
Work is under way to deal with the leak.
This road near Brighouse also remains closed this morning.
Hade Edge villagers hit out at BT over internet loss
Villagers left without internet access for two weeks have slammed BT for lack of effort to fix it.
Around 150 houses in Hade Edge lost internet access on December 20 and some are still not re-connected two weeks later. There are estimates that at least 11 households remain without internet access but the figure could be as high as 20.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning, leading on the news of a ram-raid at Aldi’s Slaithwaite store yesterday.
It's blowing a reet gale out there
Storm Eleanor has hit and you may have noticed it’s looking - to make an understatement - a little blustery outside this morning...
We are running separate live updates on the storm including how it is affecting the roads here.
M62 update
All open this morning at junction 25 Brighouse after police closed the slip road yesterday following a ‘concern for safety’.
We’ll hopefully have an update from police on this later. Also, one lane closed on the M62 westbound if you’re heading across the Pennines this morning.
This is due to a broken down lorry around junction 20. Traffic is coping well. No major incidents to report so far this morning but we’ll let you know if this changes.
Good morning, Huddersfield
Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .