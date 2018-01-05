Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Lane closure on the motorway
One lane closed and slow traffic on the M62 heading towards Huddersfield from Greater Manchester at the moment.
This is due to a broken down car and is affecting traffic between junctions 18 and 19.
Update on missing man
We put out a missing person’s appeal to help find Dewsbury man Raymond Schofield yesterday.
Police have now let us know that Raymond has been found safe and well and have thanked the public for sharing the appeal.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning leading on the news of a woman who was hit at a zebra crossing in Slaithwaite yesterday afternoon.
Traffic update
No major incidents to report on this morning.
All’s looking to be running okay on the M62 so far. We’ll let you know should this change.
Delays at Cooper Bridge
A broken down car at the Cooper Bridge traffic lights has been causing delays in the area this morning so one to watch out for.
This is affecting traffic coming from Brighouse/the M62, Mirfield and Huddersfield.
Good morning, Huddersfield
