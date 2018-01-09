Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Accident on M62 near Brighouse
Traffic is now being cleared:
Update on the roads...
Traffic building up in some parts now.
We have queues on the M62 eastbound both around Ainley Top and Brighouse, and heavy traffic heading wets around junctions 18 and 30.
The M621 is also congested this morning all along the eastbound carriage, and westbound from the city centre back to junction 7 at Stourton.
Concerns high for missing 13-year-old
Have you seen Candice Manners?
The 13-year-old from Batley was reported missing on January 3 after she was last seen at 5pm that evening.
She is described as being a white female, around 5”5” tall of slim build with mousey blonde hair in a ponytail, blue eyes and freckles. When she was last seen she was wearing a pink jumper, grey trousers and possibly a coat, but may now have changed her clothing. At the time she was reported missing, it is believed that she was in company with a brown & black whippet type dog.
Police say there have been a number of unconfirmed sightings of her around Batley. Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101.
Traffic update
All’s looking pretty quiet on the roads this morning with no incidents to report on the motorways.
obviously, we’ll let you know if this changes.
Huddersfield Road at Salterhebble, near to Calderdale Royal Hospital, is pretty busy as usual this morning due to the roadworks. Nothing else to let you know about so far...
Good morning, Huddersfield
